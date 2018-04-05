Financial Review: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Rollins (ROL)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PulteGroup pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rollins has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PulteGroup and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 1 7 5 0 2.31 Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75

PulteGroup currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Rollins has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.80%. Given PulteGroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Rollins.

Volatility & Risk

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PulteGroup and Rollins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $8.57 billion 1.04 $447.22 million $2.19 14.16 Rollins $1.67 billion 6.74 $179.12 million $0.87 59.40

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 5.22% 15.52% 6.93% Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Rollins on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Its Financial Services operations consist principally of mortgage banking and title operations. The Company conducts its financial services business, through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage) and other subsidiaries. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in the homebuilding business. It offers a product line to meet the needs of homebuyers in its focused markets. Through its brands, which include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company offers a range of home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums and duplexes.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.