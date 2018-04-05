Contrasting Sensata Technologies (ST) and Its Competitors

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) is one of 22 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sensata Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensata Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sensata Technologies Competitors 57 429 832 17 2.61

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $56.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 12.35% 25.40% 8.47% Sensata Technologies Competitors 5.50% -4.20% 4.89%

Risk & Volatility

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.31 billion $408.35 million 16.34 Sensata Technologies Competitors $2.23 billion $306.50 million 25.07

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Sensata Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices. Its sensors are devices that translate a physical phenomenon, such as pressure or position, into electronic signals that microprocessors can act upon. Its controls are customized devices embedded within systems to protect them from excessive heat or current. Its primary products include low-, medium-, and high-pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, bimetal electromechanical controls, temperature sensors, power conversion and control products, thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers, pressure switches and interconnection products.

