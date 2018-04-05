Contrasting Sirius XM (SIRI) & Imax (IMAX)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sirius XM and Imax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 2 5 10 0 2.47 Imax 0 4 6 0 2.60

Sirius XM currently has a consensus target price of $6.15, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Imax has a consensus target price of $28.47, suggesting a potential upside of 29.13%. Given Imax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than Sirius XM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and Imax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $5.43 billion 5.21 $647.90 million $0.20 31.45 Imax $380.77 million 3.76 $2.34 million $0.18 122.50

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Imax. Sirius XM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Sirius XM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sirius XM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Imax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sirius XM has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imax has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Imax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 11.94% -79.79% 10.88% Imax 0.62% 3.52% 2.48%

Dividends

Sirius XM pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Imax does not pay a dividend. Sirius XM pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Imax on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc. broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices. As of December 31, 2011, it had 21,892,824 subscribers. Its subscribers include subscribers under its regular and discounted pricing plans; subscribers that have prepaid, including payments made or due from automakers for subscriptions included in the sale or lease price of a vehicle; radios activated for daily rental fleet programs, and subscribers to its Internet services who do not also have satellite radio subscriptions. In January 2013, Liberty Media Corporation announced it held 50.7% interest of the Company.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The theater system maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The joint revenue sharing arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The film production and IMAX DMR segment produces films and performs film re-mastering services. The film distribution segment distributes films. The film post-production segment provides film post-production and film print services. The other segment includes certain IMAX theaters that the Company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items.

