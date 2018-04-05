Contrasting Southwest Bancorp (OKSB) & Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: OKSB) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southwest Bancorp and Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank of Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Southwest Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Bancorp 22.47% 7.82% 0.92% Bank of Commerce 14.47% 8.24% 0.81%

Dividends

Southwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Commerce pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Southwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Southwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwest Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $50.77 million 3.63 $7.34 million $0.64 17.66

Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Bancorp.

Summary

Southwest Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Bancorp

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers. The Texas Banking segment and the Kansas Banking segment provide deposit and lending services. Other Operations segment includes funds management unit and corporate investments. The Oklahoma Banking segment includes the Stillwater division, the Central Oklahoma division based in Oklahoma City, the Tulsa division, and the Colorado division based in Denver; Texas Banking segment includes the Dallas division, the Fort Worth division, the Austin division and the San Antonio division, and Kansas Banking segment includes the Wichita division and the Hutchinson division. The Stillwater division, Hutchinson division and Denver division serve their respective markets as full-service community banks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.

