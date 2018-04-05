Clearwater Paper (CLW) vs. SCA (SVCBY) Financial Analysis

Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) and SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Clearwater Paper does not pay a dividend. SCA pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Paper and SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper 5.63% 7.12% 2.09% SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearwater Paper and SCA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper 0 2 1 0 2.33 SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than SCA.

Risk & Volatility

Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCA has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Paper and SCA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper $1.73 billion 0.35 $97.33 million $2.32 15.91 SCA $1.95 billion 3.43 $16.62 billion $0.31 33.90

SCA has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Paper. Clearwater Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats SCA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

SCA Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands. In addition, the company offers kraftliner for corrugated transport packaging; container boards; and publication paper for magazines, catalogues, and commercial printing. Further, it provides renewable energy through wind power projects; and marine and land transportation services, as well as manufactures and sells pellets. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

