Head to Head Review: Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) and Triangle Petroleum (TPLM)

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE: FGP) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferrellgas Partners currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.37%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.93 billion 0.17 -$54.20 million ($0.55) -6.13 Triangle Petroleum $358.13 million 0.01 -$822.34 million N/A N/A

Ferrellgas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Triangle Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -4.54% N/A -2.98% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation (Triangle) is an energy holding company. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and production segment, and oilfield services segment. The focus of the exploration and production operating segment is finding and producing oil and natural gas. The focus of the oilfield services operating segment is pressure pumping and complementary services for both TUSA-operated wells and third-party-operated wells. The Company has three principal lines of business: oil and natural gas exploration, development and production; oilfield services, and midstream services. It conducts these activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana through the Company’s subsidiaries and its equity joint venture. Triangle USA Petroleum Corporation (TUSA), the Company’s subsidiary, conducts its exploration and production operations by acquiring and developing unconventional shale oil and natural gas resources.

