Volkswagen (VLKAY) versus Tower International (TOWR) Financial Review

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tower International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower International and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Volkswagen 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tower International currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Tower International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower International and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion 0.29 $47.62 million $3.76 7.58 Volkswagen $240.46 billion 0.42 $5.94 billion $2.27 17.70

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Volkswagen 3.02% 6.83% 1.64%

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Volkswagen pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tower International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tower International beats Volkswagen on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment consist of the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems. The Financial Services segment comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.