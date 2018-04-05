ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,129,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,754 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRV shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.79% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc is focused on curing hepatitis B through the combination of direct and indirect acting antiviral compounds. Its two assets tenofovir exalidex, or TXL, and CRV431 have complementary mechanisms of action and have shown potential synergy against hepatitis B virus (HBV). TXL is designed to deliver high intrahepatic concentrations of TFV while minimizing off target effects caused by high levels of circulating TFV, and has completed a Phase IIa trial.

