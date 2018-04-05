Head-To-Head Review: Peabody Energy (BTU) and Contura Energy (CNTE)

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Peabody Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.43 $154.52 million $9.58 6.81 Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.87 $461.60 million N/A N/A

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Contura Energy and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Contura Energy currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Contura Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

