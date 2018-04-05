William Blair Initiates Coverage on ConvergeOne (CVON)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ConvergeOne’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CVON opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,054.65 and a PE ratio of 23.71. ConvergeOne has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

In related news, Director Richard Katzman acquired 125,000 shares of ConvergeOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

