Convergys (NYSE:CVG) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Convergys has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Convergys has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Convergys to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of CVG opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Convergys has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,022.02, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.78 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Convergys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

