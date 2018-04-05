Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA grew its position in Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.08% of Cooper-Standard Automotive worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cooper-Standard Automotive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Cooper-Standard Automotive stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2,163.37, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.74. Cooper-Standard Automotive has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $135.00.

Cooper-Standard Automotive (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.01 million. Cooper-Standard Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Automotive will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper-Standard Automotive news, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $1,961,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,102. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

