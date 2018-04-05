Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Trading Up -1.3%

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 165,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 941,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a market cap of $325.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hochman acquired 5,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $33,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,145 shares of company stock worth $81,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

