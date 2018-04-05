Core Laboratories (CLB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Considering Core Laboratories' unique business model, disciplined financial management and technological expertise, we are taking a bullish stance on the company. We like Core Labs’ leadership position in the reservoir optimization niche, along with its global footprint and deep portfolio of proprietary products and services. Furthermore, CLB’s low asset intensive operations and limited capex needs allow it to generate substantial free cash flows. Providing core sample and fluid analysis to oil and natural gas producers in managing their reserves, Core Labs have been able to operate profitably even in this moderate commodity price environment. In fact, the existing tight oil price scenario have made CLB's services even more important for energy companies that look to utilize every dollar that they spend. Consequently, we think CLB offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.30 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.94 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of CLB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 137,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,198. The firm has a market cap of $4,718.51, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.41. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/core-laboratories-clb-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.