CoreCivic (CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $434.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.68 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $445.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $434.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). CoreCivic had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,766,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,247,000 after buying an additional 95,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,763,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 337,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,451,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 176,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,303,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,329. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,342.81, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. CoreCivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

