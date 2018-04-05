Corethum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (CRTM)

Corethum (CURRENCY:CRTM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Corethum has a total market capitalization of $67,373.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Corethum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corethum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corethum has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00693395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00183724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00131708 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028769 BTC.

Corethum Token Profile

Corethum (CRYPTO:CRTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Corethum’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Corethum’s official Twitter account is @CorethumOracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Corethum’s official website is www.corethum.com.

Buying and Selling Corethum

Corethum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Corethum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corethum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corethum using one of the exchanges listed above.

