CORION (COR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

CORION (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, CORION has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CORION token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CORION has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,951.00 worth of CORION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CORION alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00693395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00183724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CORION Profile

CORION’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. CORION’s total supply is 9,136,859 tokens. CORION’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CORION’s official website is www.corion.io.

Buying and Selling CORION

CORION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy CORION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CORION must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CORION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CORION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.