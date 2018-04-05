Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,854,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,040,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,533,000 after acquiring an additional 373,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,945,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,194 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,976,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,739,000 after acquiring an additional 824,195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,475,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,325,000 after acquiring an additional 276,390 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $139,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David A. Pierce sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $243,085.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.04 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $36,902.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

