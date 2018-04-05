Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.41% of RadNet worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 223,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 232,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 38,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $500,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,580.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.72, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

