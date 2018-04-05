Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,395.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,954,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,928,820 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,048,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12,058.95, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.84. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

