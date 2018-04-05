International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $137.02 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $10,682.07, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 55,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,450,419.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,630,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,552,163.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $17,442,729. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-2-27-million-position-in-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-updated.html.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.