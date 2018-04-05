Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,994,000 after buying an additional 951,355 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4,628.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 823,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 806,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,065,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,633,000 after buying an additional 361,956 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,654,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after buying an additional 320,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 953,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after buying an additional 294,211 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of XRX opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $7,146.14, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

