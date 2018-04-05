Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.05% of Cohu worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 1,003.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cohu by 74.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

COHU opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.71, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.20 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,723.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

