Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,313.80, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

