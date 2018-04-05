Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 13,600 Shares of LivePerson (LPSN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 310,088 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 508,300 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,695,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 559,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $73,972.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,510 shares in the company, valued at $163,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $185,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock worth $2,403,794. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.09, a P/E ratio of -258.33 and a beta of 0.86. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

