GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.31% of GameStop worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,360,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 761,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 527,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,894,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,860,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 462,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 963,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 448,416 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. GameStop’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.31 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

