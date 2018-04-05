Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Trims Stake in Red Hat Software (RHT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,565 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Red Hat Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura started coverage on Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Red Hat Software from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In other Red Hat Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat Software stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Red Hat Software has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $25,633.76, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. Red Hat Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

