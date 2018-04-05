Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Takes $282,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $802.76, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

