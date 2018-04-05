Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys Shares of 126,317 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,317 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,257,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,498,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,505,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,887,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,665.75, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $300,424.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

