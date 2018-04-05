Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 811,376 Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,376 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194,674.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

