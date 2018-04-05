Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.56.

CSOD traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. 334,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,223.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,095,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,184. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

