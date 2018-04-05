Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) recently:

3/20/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/2/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 257,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,216.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.55. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.12 million. equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,640 shares in the company, valued at $146,095,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,960 shares of company stock worth $4,223,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.