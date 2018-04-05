BidaskClub Downgrades CorVel (CRVL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. CorVel has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.55, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,301,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

