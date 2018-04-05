Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 12,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,487. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $233.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -2.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 588,235 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,420,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,574,386. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

