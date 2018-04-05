Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $63,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,175,690. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $185.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,132.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.