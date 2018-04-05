Counterparty Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,087.00 (CRYPTO:XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00159006 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $72,087.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,820.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.33 or 0.09474330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027754 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01900390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017064 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,686 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Counterparty DEX, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

