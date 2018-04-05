Insider Buying: CounterPath Co. (CPAH) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Steven Bruk acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,843.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Bruk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Steven Bruk acquired 20,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Steven Bruk acquired 125,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00.

CPAH opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.07. CounterPath Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

CPAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

