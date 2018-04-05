CounterPath (CPAH) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CounterPath earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.8846551502454 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CPAH remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,715. CounterPath has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Get CounterPath alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Steven Bruk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,234.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,000 shares of company stock worth $603,630. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CounterPath (CPAH) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/counterpath-cpah-getting-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.