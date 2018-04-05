Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $40,004.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00685091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00182421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039692 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.