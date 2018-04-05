Engility (EGL) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Engility (NYSE:EGL) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGL. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Engility in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Engility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Engility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Engility from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE:EGL opened at $24.17 on Monday. Engility has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $878.03, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $464.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.01 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Engility will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Engility by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Engility by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Engility by 45.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Engility by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

