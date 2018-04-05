Crave Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Crave coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Crave has a market cap of $2.36 million and $2,083.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crave has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000679 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011220 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,835,670 coins. Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

