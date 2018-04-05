Savills (SVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,134

Savills (LON:SVS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,049 ($14.72) to GBX 1,134 ($15.92) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($15.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Savills from GBX 913 ($12.82) to GBX 959 ($13.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 1,001 ($14.05) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 837 ($11.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046 ($14.68).

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

