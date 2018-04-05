Credit Suisse Group Trims Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Target Price to $3.50

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $4.30 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 41,456 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,512,713 shares of company stock worth $9,137,998. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $11,928,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,081,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 373,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 67.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 359,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

