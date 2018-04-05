Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 610 ($8.56) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 980 ($13.76) price objective on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 920 ($12.91) in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 653 ($9.17) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 741.53 ($10.41).

LON STAN traded up GBX 19.30 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 720.10 ($10.11). 7,339,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 678.80 ($9.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 864.20 ($12.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.68), for a total transaction of £47,296.15 ($66,389.88).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

