Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crescent Point Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7261735479214 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,618.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $721.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

