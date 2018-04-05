Crew Energy (CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.70 to C$5.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.92. 409,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,672. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.27.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00. Also, insider John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $82,560 and have sold 57,044 shares worth $106,208.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crew Energy (CR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/crew-energy-cr-price-target-increased-to-c2-50-by-analysts-at-cibc-updated-updated.html.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.