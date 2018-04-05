CRH Medical (CRHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

CRH Medical stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,091. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 890,300 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,665,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 69.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the period.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

