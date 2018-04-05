Critical Comparison: Cemtrex (CETX) and Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $45.17 million 0.75 -$10.98 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.27 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Fuel Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

