Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.94% 9.60% 3.62% DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viavi Solutions and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75 DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $811.40 million 2.71 $166.90 million $0.25 39.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.74 $1.07 million $0.07 159.71

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats DASAN Zhone Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

