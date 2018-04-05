Head-To-Head Review: ARM (ARMH) vs. Mindspeed Technologies (MSPD)

ARM (NASDAQ: ARMH) and Mindspeed Technologies (NASDAQ:MSPD) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Mindspeed Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 33.10% 19.72% 16.87% Mindspeed Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ARM pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mindspeed Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARM and Mindspeed Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mindspeed Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARM and Mindspeed Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mindspeed Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ARM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARM beats Mindspeed Technologies on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARM Company Profile

ARM Holdings plc (ARM) is a company engaged in designing a range of inter-related intellectual property (IP), including microprocessors, Physical IP, and supporting software and tools. Its product offering includes 16/32/64-bit reduced instruction set computing (RISC) microprocessors, data engines, graphics processors, digital libraries, embedded memories, peripherals, software and development tools, as well as analog functions and high-speed connectivity products. The Company licenses and sells its technology and products to international electronics companies, which in turn manufacture, market and sell microprocessors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), application-specific standard processors (ASSPs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) based on ARM’s technology to systems companies for incorporation into a range of end products. Its principal geographic markets are Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

Mindspeed Technologies Company Profile

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. (Mindspeed) designs, develops and sells semiconductor solutions for communications applications in the wireline and wireless network infrastructure, which includes enterprise networks, broadband access networks (fixed and mobile), and metropolitan and wide area networks (WAN). Mindspeed has organized its solutions for these networks into three product families: communications convergence processing (formerly known as multiservice access), high-performance analog and WAN communications. Its products are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for use in a variety of network infrastructure equipment. The Company’s customers include Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zhongxing Telecom Equipment Corp. Effective December 18, 2013, M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc acquired the entire interest of Mindspeed Technologies Inc.

